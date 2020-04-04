Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Given New C$1.65 Price Target at TD Securities

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its target price cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$1.65 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dorel Industries from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of Dorel Industries stock opened at C$1.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 million and a P/E ratio of -4.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.61. Dorel Industries has a 1 year low of C$1.25 and a 1 year high of C$12.55.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

