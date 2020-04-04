Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Given New C$1.65 Price Target at TD Securities

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its target price cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$1.65 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dorel Industries from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of Dorel Industries stock opened at C$1.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 million and a P/E ratio of -4.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.61. Dorel Industries has a 1 year low of C$1.25 and a 1 year high of C$12.55.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

