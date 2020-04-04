Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ERO. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$14.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Pi Financial upgraded Ero Copper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$19.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Ero Copper from C$21.50 to C$14.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ero Copper presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.81.

Ero Copper stock opened at C$9.54 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$8.40 and a 52 week high of C$25.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.75. The stock has a market cap of $931.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

