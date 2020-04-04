Raymond James Analysts Give Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) a C$10.25 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$10.25 price objective on Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$9.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

GUD stock opened at C$6.31 on Wednesday. Knight Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$4.73 and a 52-week high of C$8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.44. The firm has a market cap of $878.63 million and a P/E ratio of 41.79.

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.