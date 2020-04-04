Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Lowered to C$44.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DOL. TD Securities raised shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$53.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.30.

Dollarama stock opened at C$38.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.51. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$34.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion and a PE ratio of 21.94.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

