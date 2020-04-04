Extendicare (TSE:EXE) PT Lowered to C$7.75

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.75 to C$7.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Extendicare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extendicare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.65.

Shares of EXE opened at C$5.10 on Thursday. Extendicare has a twelve month low of C$4.90 and a twelve month high of C$9.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 482.62.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$290.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$282.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Extendicare will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

