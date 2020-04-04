Extendicare (TSE:EXE) PT Lowered to C$7.75

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.75 to C$7.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.96% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Extendicare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extendicare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.65.
Shares of EXE opened at C$5.10 on Thursday. Extendicare has a twelve month low of C$4.90 and a twelve month high of C$9.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 482.62.
Extendicare Company Profile
Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.
