Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$55.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DOL. TD Securities upgraded Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC dropped their price target on Dollarama from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$53.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollarama has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.30.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$38.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.94. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$34.70 and a 12 month high of C$52.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

