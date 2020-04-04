Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD)

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$4.70 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 29.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of TSE:FOOD opened at C$3.62 on Thursday. Goodfood Market has a 52 week low of C$1.49 and a 52 week high of C$3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.77. The firm has a market cap of $180.24 million and a P/E ratio of -9.65.

Goodfood Market Corp., a home meal solution service company, delivers meal kits to customers in Canada. The company delivers ingredients for subscribers to prepare meals at home enabling them to select their dishes from various originally developed recipes online. It prepares a personalized box of ingredients and delivers it to the subscriber's doorstep with step-by-step instructions.

