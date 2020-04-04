Pi Financial Trims Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Target Price to C$3.75

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 164.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on Diversified Royalty from C$3.75 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday.

Diversified Royalty stock opened at C$1.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01. Diversified Royalty has a 12-month low of C$1.17 and a 12-month high of C$3.44.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.41 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

