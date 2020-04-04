Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen downgraded Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$67.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. CSFB reduced their price target on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Canada Goose from C$50.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$57.09.

TSE:GOOS opened at C$25.82 on Wednesday. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of C$18.27 and a twelve month high of C$74.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.08. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.21.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

