CIBC Trims Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Target Price to C$2.75

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$3.75 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

TSE DIV opened at C$1.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.91. Diversified Royalty has a one year low of C$1.17 and a one year high of C$3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.69 million and a P/E ratio of 11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.66, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.41 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0196 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Diversified Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.44%.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.