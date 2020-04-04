Finning International (TSE:FTT) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Finning International (TSE:FTT) from a buy rating to an action list buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$27.00.

FTT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised Finning International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Finning International from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC cut their target price on Finning International from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Finning International from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Finning International from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.33.

TSE FTT opened at C$14.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.12. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$10.59 and a 1 year high of C$25.85. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09.

In other news, Director Vicki Avril bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.38 per share, with a total value of C$213,828.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$320,742.18. Also, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 29,841 shares in the company, valued at C$638,597.40.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

