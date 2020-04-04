Canaccord Genuity Lowers Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Price Target to C$8.00

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.75 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$10.25 target price on Knight Therapeutics and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

TSE:GUD opened at C$6.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.44. The stock has a market cap of $878.63 million and a PE ratio of 41.79. Knight Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$4.73 and a 52 week high of C$8.88.

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.

