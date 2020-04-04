Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial raised Ero Copper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$19.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Ero Copper from C$21.50 to C$14.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on Ero Copper from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$14.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ero Copper presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.81.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$9.54 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$8.40 and a 12-month high of C$25.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

