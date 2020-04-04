Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) to report sales of $110.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.60 million to $110.95 million. Trupanion posted sales of $86.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year sales of $479.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $478.50 million to $479.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $575.57 million, with estimates ranging from $569.40 million to $581.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.92 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRUP shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $59,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,784.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,133 shares of company stock worth $1,134,137. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.29 million, a PE ratio of -408.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average is $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

