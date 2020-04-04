Loews (NYSE:L) vs. Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B (NYSE:BWINB) Head to Head Review

Loews (NYSE:L) and Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B (NASDAQ:BWINB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Loews and Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loews $14.93 billion 0.63 $932.00 million $3.57 9.16 Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Loews has higher revenue and earnings than Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Loews and Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loews 0 1 1 0 2.50 Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B 0 0 0 0 N/A

Loews presently has a consensus price target of $75.50, suggesting a potential upside of 130.89%.

Profitability

This table compares Loews and Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loews 6.24% 4.90% 1.32% Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.2% of Loews shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Loews shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.1% of Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Loews pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share. Loews pays out 7.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Loews beats Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services. It also provides commercial property insurance products include standard and excess property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; casualty insurance products comprise workers' compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages; and loss-sensitive insurance programs; and warranty, risk management, information, and claims administration services. The company markets its insurance products and services primarily through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters. In addition, the company offers contract drilling services through a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs consisting of 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. Further, it is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It owns and operates natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,805 miles of interconnected pipelines; approximately 455 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; and 14 underground storage fields with aggregate working gas capacity of approximately 205 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Additionally, it operates a chain of 24 hotels in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B Company Profile

Baldwin & Lyons, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Baldwin & Lyons, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

