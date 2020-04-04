Critical Analysis: Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) & Digital Turbine (OTCMKTS:APPS)

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) and Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quarterhill and Digital Turbine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quarterhill $146.72 million 0.95 $10.53 million N/A N/A Digital Turbine $103.57 million 3.21 -$6.01 million $0.05 76.60

Quarterhill has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Turbine.

Profitability

This table compares Quarterhill and Digital Turbine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quarterhill 7.18% -0.51% -0.42% Digital Turbine -5.35% 28.03% 12.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Quarterhill and Digital Turbine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quarterhill 0 1 0 0 2.00 Digital Turbine 0 0 6 0 3.00

Quarterhill presently has a consensus target price of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 104.22%. Digital Turbine has a consensus target price of $8.35, suggesting a potential upside of 118.02%. Given Digital Turbine’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Digital Turbine is more favorable than Quarterhill.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.8% of Quarterhill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Digital Turbine shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Digital Turbine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Quarterhill has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Turbine has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Digital Turbine beats Quarterhill on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc. focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications. The company's Intelligent Systems segment provides integrated systems and solutions, such as automated truck weigh stations; toll road systems and equipment; traffic management and safety systems; VectorSense, a tire sensor suite; Vehicle Information-In-Motion, a traffic intelligence system; integrated traffic control systems; permanent and portable slow speed weigh-in-motion systems; portable wheel load scales; traffic data collection products; vehicle and axle detection equipment; and automated vehicle identification, and other hardware and software products for the intelligent transportation systems industry. This segment serves through direct salespeople, distributors, agents, other contractors, and systems integrators. Its Enterprise Software segment provides enterprise asset management software solutions to asset intensive industries through its salesforce over the Internet. Its offerings include WorkAlign, a product suite, which consists of integrated products, such as scheduler, IIoT, mobile for EAM, maintenance budgeting, warranty tracker, and analytics; and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc. and changed its name to Quarterhill Inc. in June 2017. Quarterhill Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Kitchener, Canada.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform. It also provides Discover software, which provides application installation and management, as well as detailed reporting to advertisers and carriers. In addition, the company offers other products and professional services directly related to the Ignite platform. Digital Turbine, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

