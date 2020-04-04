Head to Head Review: Loews (NYSE:L) versus Tiptree (NYSE:TIPT)

Loews (NYSE:L) and Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Loews and Tiptree’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loews $14.93 billion 0.63 $932.00 million $3.57 9.16 Tiptree $772.73 million 0.21 $18.36 million N/A N/A

Loews has higher revenue and earnings than Tiptree.

Risk and Volatility

Loews has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiptree has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Loews and Tiptree, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loews 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A

Loews currently has a consensus price target of $75.50, indicating a potential upside of 130.89%. Given Loews’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Loews is more favorable than Tiptree.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.2% of Loews shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Tiptree shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Loews shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Tiptree shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Loews and Tiptree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loews 6.24% 4.90% 1.32% Tiptree 2.38% 4.53% 0.92%

Dividends

Loews pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Tiptree pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Loews pays out 7.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tiptree has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Tiptree is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Loews beats Tiptree on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services. It also provides commercial property insurance products include standard and excess property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; casualty insurance products comprise workers' compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages; and loss-sensitive insurance programs; and warranty, risk management, information, and claims administration services. The company markets its insurance products and services primarily through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters. In addition, the company offers contract drilling services through a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs consisting of 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. Further, it is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It owns and operates natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,805 miles of interconnected pipelines; approximately 455 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; and 14 underground storage fields with aggregate working gas capacity of approximately 205 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Additionally, it operates a chain of 24 hotels in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services. It also engages in asset management operations; the provision of mortgage loans for institutional investors; and other investment activities. Tiptree Inc. markets its products through a network of independent insurance brokers and managing general agencies. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. in December 2016. Tiptree Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

