TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) versus C-Bond Systems (NYSE:CBNT) Head to Head Review

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) and TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get C-Bond Systems alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for C-Bond Systems and TPG Specialty Lending, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C-Bond Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A TPG Specialty Lending 0 2 3 0 2.60

TPG Specialty Lending has a consensus target price of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 80.32%. Given TPG Specialty Lending’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TPG Specialty Lending is more favorable than C-Bond Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares C-Bond Systems and TPG Specialty Lending’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C-Bond Systems $600,000.00 13.36 -$9.50 million ($0.08) -0.84 TPG Specialty Lending $251.49 million 3.33 $128.28 million $1.94 6.48

TPG Specialty Lending has higher revenue and earnings than C-Bond Systems. C-Bond Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TPG Specialty Lending, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.9% of TPG Specialty Lending shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.8% of C-Bond Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of TPG Specialty Lending shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares C-Bond Systems and TPG Specialty Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C-Bond Systems N/A N/A N/A TPG Specialty Lending 61.47% 11.65% 6.19%

Summary

TPG Specialty Lending beats C-Bond Systems on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

C-Bond Systems Company Profile

C-Bond Systems, Inc. operates as a material development company. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to improve windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance the strength of glass and improve the performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass. The company sells its products in the United States. C-Bond Systems, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing. The fund invests in business services, software & technology, healthcare, energy, consumer & retail, manufacturing, industrials, royalty related businesses, education, and specialty finance. It seeks to finance middle market companies principally located in the United States. The fund invests in companies with enterprise value between $50 million and $1 billion or more and EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. The transaction size is between $15 million and $350 million. The fund invests across the spectrum of the capital structure and can arrange syndicated transactions of up to $500 million and hold sizeable positions within its credits.

Receive News & Ratings for C-Bond Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C-Bond Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.