LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.77 Million

Brokerages forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will announce $234.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $254.70 million and the lowest is $196.80 million. LivaNova reported sales of $250.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $821.90 million to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $854.30 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LivaNova.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,348,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,573,000 after purchasing an additional 97,159 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth about $52,538,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIVN stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.07. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $97.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average is $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.79.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV?) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.