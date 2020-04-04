Head to Head Survey: Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) & Caretrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE)

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

Caretrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Caretrust REIT pays out 73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexander’s pays out 92.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Caretrust REIT has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Alexander’s has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Caretrust REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of current ratings for Caretrust REIT and Alexander’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caretrust REIT 1 3 4 0 2.38 Alexander’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Caretrust REIT presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.05%. Given Caretrust REIT’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Caretrust REIT is more favorable than Alexander’s.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Caretrust REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of Alexander’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Caretrust REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of Alexander’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Caretrust REIT has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander’s has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Caretrust REIT and Alexander’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caretrust REIT 28.37% 5.12% 3.04% Alexander’s 26.54% 22.58% 4.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Caretrust REIT and Alexander’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caretrust REIT $163.40 million 7.62 $46.36 million $1.36 9.59 Alexander’s $226.35 million 6.00 $60.08 million $19.47 13.66

Alexander’s has higher revenue and earnings than Caretrust REIT. Caretrust REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexander’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Caretrust REIT beats Alexander’s on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.