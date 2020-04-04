$271.45 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) will post sales of $271.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $296.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $228.10 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $303.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $823.20 million to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $289.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.45 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 5.16%.

APLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.62%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at $121,522,419.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLE. State Street Corp raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,679,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,485,000 after acquiring an additional 267,528 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,698,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,607,000 after acquiring an additional 542,700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,337,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,727,000 after acquiring an additional 18,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,196,000 after acquiring an additional 46,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,527,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,317,000 after acquiring an additional 130,811 shares in the last quarter. 62.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

