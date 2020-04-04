Critical Analysis: Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) & Hudbay Minerals (OTCMKTS:HBM)

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) and Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and Hudbay Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -4,053.27% Hudbay Minerals -27.78% -2.61% -1.14%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bunker Hill Mining and Hudbay Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bunker Hill Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Hudbay Minerals 0 5 4 0 2.44

Hudbay Minerals has a consensus target price of $6.55, indicating a potential upside of 278.61%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than Bunker Hill Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.6% of Hudbay Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Bunker Hill Mining has a beta of 27.64, indicating that its stock price is 2,664% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and Hudbay Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -$7.74 million N/A N/A Hudbay Minerals $1.24 billion 0.37 -$343.81 million ($0.19) -9.11

Bunker Hill Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hudbay Minerals.

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats Bunker Hill Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bunker Hill Mining

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the mineral exploration and development activities. The company focuses on exploring zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bunker Hill mine, which includes 434 patented mining claims covering an area of 5773.825 acres located in Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in September 2017. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc., an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States. HudBay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

