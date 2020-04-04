$37.56 Million in Sales Expected for CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will announce sales of $37.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.90 million and the highest is $38.20 million. CareDx posted sales of $25.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $167.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $166.28 million to $168.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $222.22 million, with estimates ranging from $214.20 million to $236.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative net margin of 17.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $35.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

In other CareDx news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $173,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,519,517.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sasha King sold 7,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $192,213.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,537.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,390 shares of company stock worth $863,614. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $18.95 on Friday. CareDx has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $41.27. The company has a market capitalization of $885.04 million, a P/E ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

