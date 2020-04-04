Zacks: Analysts Expect Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.69 Million

Brokerages expect Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) to post sales of $104.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novocure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.34 million. Novocure reported sales of $73.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Novocure will report full-year sales of $457.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $430.30 million to $479.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $598.40 million, with estimates ranging from $495.50 million to $663.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Novocure.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Novocure had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Novocure’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NVCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Novocure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novocure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 133,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $12,708,815.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 509,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,399,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 11,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $945,270.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,601,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,796 shares of company stock worth $16,574,374. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 993.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 365,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,335,000 after buying an additional 332,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Novocure by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,808,000 after acquiring an additional 44,737 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd raised its stake in Novocure by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 14,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Novocure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Novocure by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $63.34 on Friday. Novocure has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $98.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.97 and its 200 day moving average is $79.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -791.75 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.10.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

