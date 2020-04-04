Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.98 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report $3.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.96 billion and the highest is $4.00 billion. Synchrony Financial posted sales of $4.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $15.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.91 billion to $16.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.98 billion to $17.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share.

SYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra cut Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $13.25 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $32.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,047.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 646.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

