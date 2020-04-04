Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $442.30 Million

Analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) will report sales of $442.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $427.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $457.20 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $535.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $753.66 million to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $397.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.03 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBRT. Citigroup downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.75 to $4.25 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $254.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,339,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,013,000 after purchasing an additional 114,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,806,000 after acquiring an additional 294,569 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 803,252 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,843,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 672,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 295,700 shares in the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

