SunTrust Banks Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Wendys in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Wendys alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WEN. ValuEngine upgraded Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wendys from to in a report on Monday, March 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.48.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. Wendys has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.70 million. Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wendys by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Wendys by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,630,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Wendys by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in Wendys by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 28,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Wendys’s payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.