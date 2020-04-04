Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nantkwest Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NK)

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nantkwest in a report issued on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nantkwest’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Nantkwest alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NK stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. Nantkwest has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 45.71% and a negative net margin of 152,997.67%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nantkwest by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,216 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nantkwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nantkwest by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,634,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Nantkwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nantkwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 5.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nantkwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nantkwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.