Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nantkwest Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NK)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nantkwest in a report issued on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nantkwest’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NK stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. Nantkwest has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 45.71% and a negative net margin of 152,997.67%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nantkwest by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,216 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nantkwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nantkwest by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,634,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Nantkwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nantkwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 5.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nantkwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nantkwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SunTrust Banks Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Wendys Co
SunTrust Banks Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Wendys Co
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nantkwest Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nantkwest Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Maiden Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.76
Maiden Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.76
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Wendys Co Reduced by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Wendys Co Reduced by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Mogo Finance Technology Inc Lowered by B. Riley
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Mogo Finance Technology Inc Lowered by B. Riley
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report