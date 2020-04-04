Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.76

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.76 and traded as high as $0.91. Maiden shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 35,900 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MHLD. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Maiden in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The company has a market cap of $68.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.53.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $57.97 million during the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 22.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%.

In other Maiden news, Director Raymond Michael Neff acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 478,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,885. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maiden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Maiden by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 225,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maiden by 291.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 873,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 650,720 shares during the period. 27.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maiden Company Profile (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SunTrust Banks Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Wendys Co
SunTrust Banks Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Wendys Co
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nantkwest Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nantkwest Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Maiden Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.76
Maiden Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.76
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Wendys Co Reduced by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Wendys Co Reduced by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Mogo Finance Technology Inc Lowered by B. Riley
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Mogo Finance Technology Inc Lowered by B. Riley
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report