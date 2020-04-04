Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.76

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.76 and traded as high as $0.91. Maiden shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 35,900 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MHLD. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Maiden in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Get Maiden alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The company has a market cap of $68.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.53.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $57.97 million during the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 22.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%.

In other Maiden news, Director Raymond Michael Neff acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 478,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,885. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maiden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Maiden by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 225,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maiden by 291.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 873,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 650,720 shares during the period. 27.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maiden Company Profile (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.