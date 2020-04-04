Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Wendys Co Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Wendys in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.70 million. Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Wendys from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Wendys from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research decreased their target price on shares of Wendys from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wendys from to in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.48.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. Wendys has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $24.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,297,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,247,000 after buying an additional 388,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,032,000 after buying an additional 70,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,163,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,938,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,059,000 after buying an additional 150,530 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendys by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

