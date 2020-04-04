Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Mogo Finance Technology Inc Lowered by B. Riley (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mogo Finance Technology in a report released on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Mogo Finance Technology’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MOGO. ValuEngine upgraded Mogo Finance Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

NASDAQ MOGO opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.19. Mogo Finance Technology has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21.

About Mogo Finance Technology

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

