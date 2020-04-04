Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PK. Raymond James lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.92.

PK stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.53 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.80%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Natelli purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. purchased 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $976,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at $9,326,686.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,156. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,944,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,051,000 after purchasing an additional 345,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,373,000 after purchasing an additional 166,279 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 219,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

