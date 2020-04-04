Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Cut by Raymond James

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) – Raymond James reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LIF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th.

LIF stock opened at C$15.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of C$13.25 and a twelve month high of C$36.01.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C($0.33). The business had revenue of C$39.20 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

