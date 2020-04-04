Service Co. International to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Service Co. International in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $850.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.30 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 20.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. S&P Equity Research decreased their price target on Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $34.37 and a 1 year high of $52.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,634.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $7,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,293,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,906,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,672 shares of company stock valued at $20,835,403 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $71,647,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,701,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,366,000 after purchasing an additional 580,921 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,946,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,642,000 after acquiring an additional 576,834 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 130.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,835,000 after acquiring an additional 566,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,682,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,648,000 after acquiring an additional 472,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

