Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS Lowered by Analyst (TSE:NGT)

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Raymond James also issued estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

NGT has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley raised shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

TSE NGT opened at C$66.58 on Thursday. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a 1-year low of C$40.01 and a 1-year high of C$70.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s payout ratio is presently 11.02%.

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

