Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Stratasys Ltd Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stratasys in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 30th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). William Blair also issued estimates for Stratasys’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Stratasys from to in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of SSYS opened at $13.79 on Thursday. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $765.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 1.67.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $160.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 40,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,463,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,183,000 after purchasing an additional 659,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 855,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,293,000 after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

