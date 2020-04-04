Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for First Quantum Minerals Limited Issued By Raymond James (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) – Raymond James lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.71 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$13.60 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.54.

Shares of FM opened at C$6.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.07. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$4.71 and a twelve month high of C$16.63.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -8.98%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

