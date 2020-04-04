Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tcr2 Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tcr2 Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.84) EPS.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.10.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TCRR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tcr2 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

NASDAQ TCRR opened at $7.01 on Thursday. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $156.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Tcr2 Therapeutics news, Director Neil W. Gibson sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $339,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil W. Gibson sold 17,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $116,971.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,491 shares of company stock worth $482,467 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 720.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 402.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Earnings History and Estimates for Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Receive News & Ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.69
Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.69
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.68
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.68
Socket Mobile Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.73
Socket Mobile Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.73
Special Opportunities Fund Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.86
Special Opportunities Fund Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.86
Iradimed Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Iradimed Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report