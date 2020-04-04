Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tcr2 Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tcr2 Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.84) EPS.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.10.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TCRR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tcr2 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

NASDAQ TCRR opened at $7.01 on Thursday. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $156.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Tcr2 Therapeutics news, Director Neil W. Gibson sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $339,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil W. Gibson sold 17,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $116,971.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,491 shares of company stock worth $482,467 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 720.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 402.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

