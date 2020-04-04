Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSE:GRX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.69

Shares of Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSE:GRX) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.69 and traded as low as $8.14. Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 66,700 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,897,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 74,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter.

About Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSE:GRX)

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

