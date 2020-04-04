Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSE:GRX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.69

Shares of Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSE:GRX) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.69 and traded as low as $8.14. Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 66,700 shares traded.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%.
About Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSE:GRX)
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
