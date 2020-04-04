Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.68

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.68 and traded as low as $4.70. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 21,221 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.09% of Willamette Valley Vineyards worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards and Elton labels; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.