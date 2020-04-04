Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.73

Shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.73 and traded as low as $1.03. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 4,688 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Socket Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 million, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter.

About Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education.

