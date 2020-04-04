Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.86

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.86 and traded as low as $8.61. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 23,200 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.98%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Special Opportunities Fund stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,690 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

