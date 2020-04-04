Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Iradimed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Iradimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

NASDAQ IRMD opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.49. Iradimed has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 10.06. The company has a market cap of $222.67 million, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Iradimed had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iradimed will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Louis S. Waldman sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $109,742.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brent Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $80,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,930. Company insiders own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Iradimed by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Iradimed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Iradimed by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Iradimed during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iradimed by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

