Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.48

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.48 and traded as low as $11.11. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 51,912 shares.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.
About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX)
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
