Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.48

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.48 and traded as low as $11.11. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 51,912 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXX. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,369,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 733,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 43,057 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,000.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX)

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.