Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.59

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.59 and traded as low as $4.50. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 202,000 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPM. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $627,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 103,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GPM)

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

