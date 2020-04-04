STV Group (LON:STVG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $389.68

STV Group Plc. (LON:STVG) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $389.68 and traded as low as $297.00. STV Group shares last traded at $297.00, with a volume of 10,333 shares traded.
STVG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 366.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 389.68. The company has a market capitalization of $126.96 million and a P/E ratio of 7.28.
About STV Group (LON:STVG)
STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.
