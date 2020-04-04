Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.95

Shares of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.95 and traded as low as $23.50. Emclaire Financial shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 91 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $63.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.74 million for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Emclaire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Emclaire Financial stock. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) by 108.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,955 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 34,805 shares during the quarter. Emclaire Financial accounts for about 1.2% of Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.48% of Emclaire Financial worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF)

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

