First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.33

First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.33 and traded as low as $14.89. First National shares last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 191 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.09.

First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.42 million during the quarter. First National had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 16.11%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First National stock. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 240,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,000. First National accounts for 4.8% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fourthstone LLC owned 4.84% of First National at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First National Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FXNC)

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, certificates of deposit, and cash management accounts, as well as treasury management solutions.

