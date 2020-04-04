IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

IDYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.11.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.65, a current ratio of 14.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $76.68 million and a PE ratio of -1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 197,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canaan Partners X LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $19,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

