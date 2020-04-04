Anpario (LON:ANP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $328.52

Anpario PLC (LON:ANP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $328.52 and traded as low as $310.30. Anpario shares last traded at $325.00, with a volume of 6,010 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt cut their target price on shares of Anpario from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $74.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 320.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 328.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This is an increase from Anpario’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 2.39%. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

Anpario Company Profile (LON:ANP)

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include eubiotics, feed security, feed quality, and nutritional. The company's eubiotic category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, and pellet binders; feed security products include mycotoxin binders, insect control, water sanitation, and hygiene products; and nutritional category contains omega fatty acids range of products.

